Queen City Murder Mystery Company to present ‘Murder at the Rosebud Motel’ at Basil 1791

“I love the television show ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ It’s a family of four. They were formerly rich, and they lost everything except for the rights to the town of Schitt’s Creek, which they bought as a joke because it’s a funny name. So, they go to live there, because it’s the only place they have left to live, and they have to deal with having a rich lifestyle but no money. However, in our version, they also have to solve the murder mystery,” said Alison Rampa, owner and director of Queen City Murder Mystery Company.

In writing a new production, Rampa said she finds properties she loves, and she sometimes shares them with audiences to gauge the response. Then, she finds a murder mystery and builds the script around it.

“It’s about finding an angle to get in there, so that the characters that we know, and love have an excuse to solve a murder mystery. And we are going to get the whole entire town involved in this one because Schitt’s Creek is about the entire town. So, all of the suspects, which will hopefully be volunteers from the audience, will help us solve it,” Rampa said.

The cast stars Caleb Robinson, Amanda Monyham, Dylan Shelton and Anna Hazard. Six audience members will also have small roles as people from the town.

“I’m excited to bring this new show to the stage because the characters are so funny, and the cast is perfect. They love this show as well, and they love these characters,” Rampa said.

The purchase of a ticket will include a buffet dinner and non-alcoholic drinks with a cash bar offering specialty-themed cocktails.

Perfect for fans of Schitt’s Creek, the event promises laughter, intrigue and exciting prizes for trivia winners and those who solve the mystery.

“Whether you love the show, or you’ve never seen it before, it’s still going to be a good time,” said Rampa.

Queen City Murder Mystery Company will present the murder mystery Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at Basil 1791 in downtown Hamilton. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/murder-at-the-rosebud-motel-a-schitt-s-creek-murder-mystery-hamilton

“I’m looking forward to seeing the show on stage. We will be debuting it in Hamilton. It’s always fun to do something new, and to see how an audience reacts when you’ve been working on it for a long time. So, I’m just looking forward to the laughter,” Rampa said.

Founded nine years ago, Queen City Murder Mystery Company presents pop culture murder mystery dinner and brunches with a focus on shows by or for women.

The company’s shows have included the sold-out “Golden Girls,” “Hocus Pocus” “Hallmark Christmas” and “Death and Diamonds: A Bridgerton Murder Mystery” themed murder mystery shows.

How to go

What: “Murder at the Rosebud Motel: a Schitt’s Creek Murder Mystery Hamilton!”

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

Where: Basil 1791, 241 High Street, downtown Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $50 and include the show, a buffet meal and non-alcoholic beverages. Purchase tickets online at https://events.humanitix.com/murder-at-the-rosebud-motel-a-schitt-s-creek-murder-mystery-hamilton

More info: @queencitymurdermysteryco on Facebook and Instagram