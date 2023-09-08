Pyramid Hill’s after-dark event is for families, and it has an animation theme

HAMILTON — Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will showcase the park’s latest installation “In Pieces” with a family night Saturday, Sept. 9.

Family Fun on the Hill Animation Night will begin at 7 p.m. and has animation-themed crafts and activities followed by a movie screening of Disney’s “Fantasia” beginning at dusk. The Cincinnati Astronomical Society will also be on-site for stargazing throughout the event.

The event is free for park members and is included with paid park admission for non-members.

“This is something we haven’t had before, and it brings that pop-culture element to the park. So, it expands what we’re able to offer, and it makes art more accessible, especially to children,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, interim executive director at Pyramid Hill.

“‘In Pieces’ features four sculptures that work together to form a conceptualized cultural icon that we all know and love. With this massive, fiberglass sculpture, Cavallaro has broken down a famous character into parts.

“Cosimo Cavallaro created the piece to be about childhood discovery. It’s four different pieces of a sculpture that we have spread out through the park, so you can find and discover those yourself. You can see what it looks like to you, and we have a fun, kids game to go along with that. It’s really about walking through the park and experiencing it,” Templeton Wilson said.

She said one of the reasons Cavallaro wanted to bring the installation to Pyramid Hill is because the park’s expansive landscape invites exploration. He wanted a large property where the pieces could be spread out. “In Pieces” also encourages guests to explore the park while discovering each piece. All four pieces are within walking distance of one another.

“We are making sure that people are able to discover it on their own out there. We try not to give too many clues about what they might discover. In looking for the four pieces, they will be able to see what it brings back memory-wise for them,” Templeton Wilson said.

She said that “‘In Pieces’ continues the whole idea of stories at the park. It represents a lot of cultural knowledge and childhood experience. It helps with the idea of memory, exploration, and what art can trigger in that regard.”

Pyramid Hill is rarely open after dark, and these type events create a fun atmosphere for families. Guests can stargaze, watch a movie, and explore “In Pieces” during Family Fun on the Hill Animation Night.

“These evening, family-friendly events are a different way to experience the park,” said Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill.

How to go

What: Family Fun on the Hill Animation Night

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: 7 p.m. Saturday. The movie will start at dusk.

Cost: General admission to the park is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Pyramid Hill members and children ages 5 and younger are free.

More info: pyramidhill.org