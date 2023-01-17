BreakingNews
5 things to do this winter season in Butler County
Public invited to event focused on outdoor initiatives in Oxford

News
By Staff Report
39 minutes ago

The public is welcome at an upcoming meeting focused on making Oxford’s outdoor space more healthy and sustainable.

Community organizations will highlight their efforts in the area and talk about initiatives around creating pollinator gardens, increasing the tree canopy, encouraging more natural landscapes, educating consumers on the importance of native plantings and protecting natural habitats.

There will be a focus on next steps and how community members can get involved.

The meeting, called “Environmental Initiatives in oxford: The Greening of Oxford” is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Seminary Building, 104 E. Church St., Oxford. There is no charge.

The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Oxford. Anyone with questions may email questions to lwvoxford@gmail.com.

