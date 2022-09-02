Protein smoothies the highlight at Krazy Fit Nutrition in Oxford

She was introduced to the smoothies by her son’s best friend who operates Core Nutrition in the Western Hills area of Cincinnati, which is now her sponsor in the Oxford business.

“My son’s best friend had his place and we started going in. My husband has Type 2 Diabetes and he lost 110 pounds in six months. That (much) is an anomaly, but I lost weight, too,” Jennifer Buckalew said. “It’s more a passion than a business for me.”

Menus listing their many flavor and taste options are on the wall behind the counter as well a side wall but they are always adding more options and are open to customers devising their own option choices. One such customer flavor has grown so popular it not only appears on the menu boards, it is named for the Miami student who originally ordered it.

“His name is Willie. He came in and asked for our brownie batter smoothie and asked if he could add some things. I said yes and he wanted to add Oreos, the small ones, and peanut butter,” she said, pointing to the “Willie’s #1″ on the board. “We’re getting t-shirts made. It’s really popular.”

New fall Krazy Fit Nutrition menus are now in place but not everything is changing. Popular options will remain and there are always seasonal choices available. A summer favorite was their Summer Breeze fruit tea.

Some other tea options include “tea bombs” which add extra natural caffeine and aloe, a thermogenic tea which burns calories when you drink it and a “Hangover Tea” which helps she said cure a hangover from drinking the night before. She said they also have a “fat burner shot,” which helps hold down hunger cravings.

“It’s really fun coming up with new items,” she said.

Buckalew said they have been welcomed by the Miami University Athletic Department which gave them a tour of facilities and provided cheerleaders and the mascot Swoop for their grand opening celebration. She explained Miami athletes have a meal card designated by the NCAA for healthful food choices and her offerings fit into that category. They get a lot of business from Miami athletes and even have a special menu board highlighting special options for them.

“Because of Miami, I love it here. They’re awesome. The kids come in. One student came in the morning and waited for me to arrive,” she said.

Buckalew said she wants to make sure all customers are satisfied customers and usually makes them taste what they have ordered to be sure they like it. If they are dissatisfied, she will replace it with something else.

HOW TO GO

What: Krazy Fit Nutrition

Where: 20 E. High St.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8-6 on Fridays and 11-4 on Sundays; closed Saturdays