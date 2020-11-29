Prosecutor: Middletown officer shooting case expected at grand jury by year’s end

Jordan is expected for return to full duty early next year. He will continue to train K-9 officers for Middletown and other departments and take some vacation time before returning to full duty.

Hubbard, 35, received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and booked into the Butler County Jail on Sept. 13.

Hubbard is now back in prison on a different charge -- a post-release control violation -- while the investigation into the August incident continues. He had been released from prison on April 19 on post-release control after serving 18 months for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.

Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda. CONTRIBUTED

The chase and shooting incident were investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there were multiple jurisdictions involved. In October, the investigation file was turned over to Fornshell’s office.

“It will go to grand jury this year,” Fornshell said last week. “We have asked (BCI) for some additional information, and they are in the process of getting to that.”

Hubbard was a person of interest in a Hamilton unsolved homicide when the chase and shooting occurred, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

Bucheit said Hubbard remains a person of interest in that investigation, but charges have not been filed.