Prosecutor: Middletown officer shooting case expected at grand jury by year’s end

Nearly three months after the shooting of a Middletown police officer following a chase that ended in Warren County, Prosecutor David Fornshell’s office is reviewing the investigation results.
Fornshell said a grand jury will consider those results by year’s end.
Officer Dennis Jordan and the suspect, Christopher J. Hubbard, were shot shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 31 after a pursuit that began in the area of 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp.
Jordan was shot in the arm, finger and right leg. He was released from the hospital a day later and has returned to work on light duty.
Jordan is expected for return to full duty early next year. He will continue to train K-9 officers for Middletown and other departments and take some vacation time before returning to full duty.
Hubbard, 35, received multiple gunshot wounds when eight officers returned fire, according to officials. He was released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and booked into the Butler County Jail on Sept. 13.
Hubbard is now back in prison on a different charge -- a post-release control violation -- while the investigation into the August incident continues. He had been released from prison on April 19 on post-release control after serving 18 months for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.
The chase and shooting incident were investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there were multiple jurisdictions involved. In October, the investigation file was turned over to Fornshell’s office.
“It will go to grand jury this year,” Fornshell said last week. “We have asked (BCI) for some additional information, and they are in the process of getting to that.”
Hubbard was a person of interest in a Hamilton unsolved homicide when the chase and shooting occurred, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.
Bucheit said Hubbard remains a person of interest in that investigation, but charges have not been filed.