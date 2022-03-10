Proposed 101-unit ‘landominium’ development spurs concerns from Monroe leaders

“More negatives than positives on the reports,” said Council Member Marc Bellapianta. “If we allow this now, we set an example. and I’m not ready to tolerate this.”

If the city allows the developer to build as planned, it will “harm us in the future,” said Council Member Tom Callahan. “Way too many negatives.”

Dr. Kelly Clark, a first-year council member, said she was concerned about the proposed density and quality of the project. The developer wants to build 4.83 units per acre and the city standards are 4 units per acre.

The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday night with the developers to address some of its concerns, then choose to recommend approval, recommend approval with conditions, or recommend denial of the applications.

Then the amendments will be voted on by City Council after a public hearing.

McElfresh said she has heard from numerous residents who live in nearby Monroe Crossings and they are “not thrilled about this project.”

Some of her concerns include the developer’s proposal to use vinyl siding that is against the city’s code, the high number of units and no on-street parking with limited parking for visitors.

She worries about the first time cars are illegally parked on both sides of the street and an ambulance can’t get through.

“It’s not the project,” McElfresh said when asked about her concerns. “But they want to cut costs when it comes to safety. They want (the city) to makes a lot of exceptions and I’m not OK with that. We can not compromise on safety issues. It’s not acceptable.”

She said the developers should address the concerns from Planning Commission and City Council.

“The ball is in their court,” she said.