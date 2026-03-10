Program that produces city leaders to relaunch in Hamilton

Hamilton is bringing back a program that once served as a pipeline for some of the city’s top leaders.

The Hamilton Management & Strategy Fellowship, which got its start in 2011, “yielded a number of great contributors to our community,” according to Brandon Saurber, Hamilton’s executive director of strategy & personnel, but was paused in 2018, “primarily due to a lack of staff’s capacity to administer it at that time.”

It will be revived early this summer with the hiring of two new fellows, Saurber said.

“We feel like the time is right to really bring this back and bring some new ideas and some folks who are going to challenge us and bring some new energy to the city,” he told city council at its most recent meeting.

The salary is $40,000 per year plus a housing allowance, Saurber said.

In its first three classes, Hamilton Management & Strategy Fellowship helped Hamilton find and develop three city leaders: Lauren Nelson, director of planning (2011 class); Liz Hayden, executive director of neighborhood services (2012 class) and Aaron Hufford, executive director of development (2013 class).

“Many others who were a part of the program have gone to have very successful careers in local government, nonprofits, and business,” Saurber told Journal-News.

That includes Jacob Stone-Welch (director of donor services with Hamilton Community Foundation), Boyce Swift (human resources director at Kings Island), Marcos Nichols (city manager of Trenton), Chris Lawson (executive director of the Lee & Rosemary Fisher Innovation College @ Elm at Miami University) and Nick Garuckas (project manager Wright-Patterson Air Force Base).

“A lot of great talent came through this program and certainly helped to move the city forward,” Saurber said.

Reviving the fellowship program was a joint decision by the Hamilton’s executive leadership team and Hamilton City Council, he said.

“City staff and city council have wanted to get back around to it for a few years now,“ Saurber said. ”This program is a great way to bring in new ideas and energy to the city organization.”

