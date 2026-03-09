Most Hamilton school buildings will have therapy dogs next year

The foundation’s contribution, announced Saturday during the fourth annual Hamilton Neighborhoods Summit, builds on more than $31,000 already raised through the efforts of Leadership Hamilton Class 33, along with support from individuals and school and community organizations.

“We believe very seriously in collaboration, compassion, innovation and also heart to make this a great community,” said Robert Long, chair for the foundation’s board of trustees.

The investment comes at “an important moment for the school district and reflects a broader community commitment to student wellbeing,” the foundation said in a release.

“When we talk about community impact, we’re talking about more than academics. We’re talking about the overall wellbeing of our students and educators,” Tracy Eads, the foundation’s director of community impact, said in the release. “Programs like this support emotional health in simple but meaningful ways. We’re proud to invest in something that helps create steady, supportive environments across the district.”

The therapy dog program was created “to help foster emotionally supportive, welcoming learning environments,” foundation officials said. “Therapy dogs are known to reduce anxiety and stress, improve communication, encourage positive social interactions, and provide comfort during challenging moments, benefits that extend beyond students to educators and staff throughout the school day,” the foundation said.

Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins said that as both a proud member of the Leadership Hamilton Class of 33 and the district’s superintendent, she is “elated at the success and impact this program has already had on our entire school district.”

“As we worked to grow this program, we believed it would take years to implement in all buildings and to see meaningful outcomes,” Blevins said in the release. “However, with HCF’s support, this generous grant is more than funding — it is a reminder that our community truly wraps its arms around our children.”