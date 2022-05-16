Pro-wrestling great Rhino will be at Hamilton event, offer seminar

During the meet-and-greet event, fans can purchase Rhino merchandise, get autographs and take pictures. Rhino will be wrestling in the show that follows.

“I’m most excited about seeing the fans faces when they see him. Since we announced it, our fans can’t stop talking about it, " LeVick said.

Afterward, Rhino will offer a seminar, which is open to all trained wrestlers, referees and managers. (Tickets for the seminar are an additional $25 ticket.)

Future Great Wrestling was founded about four years ago. In addition to hosting shows featuring “good, classic wrestling” on Friday nights, it has a wrestling training school with Cody Hawk of Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Academy, Monday through Thursday. Future Great Wrestling has a show on YouTube called “FGW Shockwave” and they are also featured on DATV in Dayton.

“I’ve always loved wrestling, my whole life, and it’s something that has brought me joy. I thought it would be a great fit, here in Hamilton. Every Friday night, we have great, awesome shows, and tons of fans come out. Normally, we range between 100 to 150 fans, but we have had shows where we’ll have 225 people attend,” LeVick said.

We love to give fans something that they haven’t seen in the area for a while, he said.

“I thought this would be a great addition to Hamilton, and so far, it’s proven to be a great addition. We get a lot of good feedback, and we were even in the Fourth of July parade last year. We had a miniature wrestling ring as a float,” LeVick said.

How to go

What: Future Great Wrestling presents “A Night of Gore with Rhino”

When: 6 p.m. Fri., May 20 for the meet-and-greet; bell time is 7 p.m.

Where: Future Great Wrestling, 190 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton (in the ELITE Performance & Wellness building)

Admission: General admission tickets are $12: front row tickets are $15. Advance tickets may be purchased at Future Great Comics in Oxford, or by messaging Future Great Wrestling on Facebook at facebook.com/Future-Great-Wrestling-1998280606858732.