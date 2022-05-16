Pro-wrestling great Rhino will be at Hamilton event, offer seminar

Pro-wrestling legend Terry Gerin, who is best known in the ring as Rhyno/Rhino, will make a stop in Hamilton later this week at Future Great Wrestling.
“At Future Great Wrestling, we have shows every Friday night, and we’ve been doing that for a little over four years now, but every now and then, we like to bring in somebody who is a bigger name like this, who has been on TV. So, Rhino, he’s been in the wrestling business for years. He’s been on the WWE, ECW, and he’s on Impact Wrestling right now, and he is a well-known wrestler that any wrestling fan would know,” said Brian LeVick, owner of Future Great Wrestling
Future Great Wrestling will present “A Night of Gore with Rhino” on Friday. Prior to the show, there will be a meet-and-greet. Advance tickets are $12 for general admission and $15 for front-row seating.
“It’s not every day that you get to meet someone of his caliber, especially here in Hamilton, but the community will also get to see what kind of show we put on, because I believe, we are a fantastic professional wrestling company. People really seem to enjoy our shows,” LeVick said.
Rhino has been on television, traveled the world, and made an impact on many people’s lives, he said.
During the meet-and-greet event, fans can purchase Rhino merchandise, get autographs and take pictures. Rhino will be wrestling in the show that follows.
“I’m most excited about seeing the fans faces when they see him. Since we announced it, our fans can’t stop talking about it, " LeVick said.
Afterward, Rhino will offer a seminar, which is open to all trained wrestlers, referees and managers. (Tickets for the seminar are an additional $25 ticket.)
Future Great Wrestling was founded about four years ago. In addition to hosting shows featuring “good, classic wrestling” on Friday nights, it has a wrestling training school with Cody Hawk of Hawk’s Pro Wrestling Training Academy, Monday through Thursday. Future Great Wrestling has a show on YouTube called “FGW Shockwave” and they are also featured on DATV in Dayton.
“I’ve always loved wrestling, my whole life, and it’s something that has brought me joy. I thought it would be a great fit, here in Hamilton. Every Friday night, we have great, awesome shows, and tons of fans come out. Normally, we range between 100 to 150 fans, but we have had shows where we’ll have 225 people attend,” LeVick said.
We love to give fans something that they haven’t seen in the area for a while, he said.
“I thought this would be a great addition to Hamilton, and so far, it’s proven to be a great addition. We get a lot of good feedback, and we were even in the Fourth of July parade last year. We had a miniature wrestling ring as a float,” LeVick said.
How to go
What: Future Great Wrestling presents “A Night of Gore with Rhino”
When: 6 p.m. Fri., May 20 for the meet-and-greet; bell time is 7 p.m.
Where: Future Great Wrestling, 190 N. Brookwood Ave., Hamilton (in the ELITE Performance & Wellness building)
Admission: General admission tickets are $12: front row tickets are $15. Advance tickets may be purchased at Future Great Comics in Oxford, or by messaging Future Great Wrestling on Facebook at facebook.com/Future-Great-Wrestling-1998280606858732.
