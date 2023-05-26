Pride Guide: Where to celebrate in June

June is Pride Month, and the region is kicking of the occasion with a weekend full of festivities celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.
Check out the array of Pride festivals, marches, concerts and more happening throughout the region.
PLEASE NOTE: This is not a comprehensive list of all area Pride festivals. Festival details, times and events are subject to change. More events are listed online at journal-news.com/events.
🏳🌈 Hamilton Pride
When: Saturday, June 3. The Pride march begins at 11:45 a.m., the Pride festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and a Pride concert will go on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Hamilton, centered around Marcum Park, located at 116 Dayton St.
Details: A pride march begins at Rotary Park. The festival will be held at Marcum Park. Material Girl (Madonna tribute), The Fame Monster (Lady Gaga tribute), a DJ and drag performers will be in concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.
Cost: Free
More Information: Visit https://www.hamiltonohiopride.com.
🏳🌈 Middletown Pride Parade and Festival
When: Friday, June 23, 5 to 9 p.m. All welcome.
Where: Downtown Middletown
Details: The PRIDE Festival will have a 7 p.m. Drag Show at Governor’s Square hosted by Roxie D. Mocracy and The Lady Phaedra, featuring Natalia Marie Milian, Rosemary Morris & Maya Motions. On June 3 there will be a 5 p.m. Middletown Pride Rainbow Run 5K and High Heel Drag Race as a fundraiser for Middletown Pride. It is at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Race is a color run and is for both runners and walkers of all ages.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/721035466166611.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
🏳🌈 Cincinnati Pride Festival
When: Parade: 11 a.m. kicking off downtown at Seventh and Plum streets at 11 a.m.; Festival: Saturday, June 24, noon to 9 p.m.
Where: Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove (festival)
Details: Cincinnati Pride has an enormous list of vendors for food, retail and more. Coke products and alcohol for those 21 and older will be available for purchase. There will be a separate ticket required for an interactive art experience. The festival is preceded by “Pride Roll Out” at the Riverfront Outdoor Rink, 925 Riverside Drive. It is free and has DJs, food trucks and vendors from 6 to 11 p.m. June 24.
More information: https://www.facebook.com/cincinnatipride
🏳🌈 Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Affair on The Square
When: Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets
Details: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will launch Dayton into Pride Weekend with its annual Affair on The Square. Food trucks and live entertainment will be at The Square for the evening.
Cost: Free
More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.
🏳🌈 The Heartsiq Mixtape Festival
When: Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4; the festival starts Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., and a 11 a.m. on Sunday
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: The music festival at Yellow Cab features Queer artists all weekend alongside a night market with vendors and food. The lineup includes musicians, drag queens, burlesque performers, filmmakers and spoken word performers. The weekend will conclude with a Drag Brunch.
Cost: $9 in advance or $12 at the door for each night; $15 for a weekend pass for both nights; and $15 for the Drag Brunch on Sunday
More Information: Visit https://www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets.
🏳🌈 Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Parade
When: Saturday, June 3 at noon
Where: Throughout downtown Dayton, beginning at Cooper Park, located at 224 E Second St.
Details: The center’s annual Pride Parade returns this year with floats, marching bands and more as it works its way to Courthouse Square.
Cost: Free
More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.
🏳🌈 Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Pride Festival
When: Saturday, June 3 at noon
Where: Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton, located along North Main Street between Second and Third streets
Details: Following the Pride Parade, The Square will be filled with vendors, food, live entertainment and Pride activities for the entire family.
Cost: Free
More Information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride.
About the Author