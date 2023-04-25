‘Pride and Prejudice on Hamilton stage this weekend

HAMILTON — Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will bring four performances of “Pride & Prejudice” to the Parrish Auditorium stage this month.
“This is such a classic story. Even if people haven’t read the book, they have seen all of the movie adaptations, and they know the story. So, this is really the first time that something like has been on the GHCT stage, especially with a 17-person cast, which is amazing,” said Anna Brown, the show’s director.
“I’m really excited to bring this classic to life, and even if you’ve never read ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ you are still going to love it. There’s comedy, romance, and a little bit of drama,” Brown said.
The story unfolds as Charles Bingley, a rich, single man moves to the Netherfield estate. The local residents are thrilled, especially Mrs. Bennet, who hopes to marry one of her daughters to him. When the daughters meet him at a local ball, they are impressed by his outgoing personality and friendly disposition. They also meet Bingley’s friend, Fitzwilliam Darcy, a landowning aristocrat, who is too proud to speak to any of the locals.
“Elizabeth Bennet is the protagonist and she meets the handsome but aloof, Mr. Darcy. The production revolves around their relationships as well as them falling in love. Then, of course, there is some scandal as well. But, really, it’s a love story revolving around Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy,” Brown said.
“There’s definitely something everyone can relate to, and characters you can relate to, especially with the five sisters,” she said.
In a few words, Brown summarizes it with “wit” and “romance.” She said it’s a fast-paced show with a lot of scene changes.
“If you want an evening of laughter, and emotion, you should definitely come see it. It’s a classic and it’s not often that you get to see it performed on stage,” Brown said.
Cast members in the show are from Hamilton, Cincinnati and Dayton as well as from Kentucky. Many of the actors said their love of the story was a primary reason they wanted to be in the show. Some members of the cast are newcomers, while others are seasoned performers.
“It’s really cool to see them bring life to these characters, and they each bring their own new take on the character, which is something that’s really wonderful,” Brown said.
The production features an open set concept and Brown said the cast breaks the fourth wall and talks to the audience. Also, dialect coach, Kate Brauer-Bell, came in and worked with the actors, so they could learn standard British dialect.
Brown, who is directing her first show with GHCT, said there’s a sense of comradery between the actors both on and off the stage.
“It’s great, because I’ve been a part of GHCT since I was 10 years old. So, 15 years later, I’m getting to direct some of the people that I’ve been on stage with before, which is really fantastic, and I’m getting to give back to the theater group that basically raised me,” Brown said. “It’s awesome, and the fact that they were willing to take a chance on me and allow me to direct this show means a lot.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Pride & Prejudice” presented by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre
When: T7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27-30
Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus
Cost: Tickets are $17 online and at the door
More info: ghctplay.com
About the Author