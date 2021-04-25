Premier Health agrees to sell land at ‘deeply discounted’ price for Middletown fire station site

Partnerships like these allow the city and the hospital to continue to “make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Dr. Keith Bricking, president of Atrium Medical Center

He said Atrium, the city’s only full-service hospital and Level III Trauma Center, sees daily the “essential safety service” provided by the Middletown Division of Fire.

Middletown hopes to build and relocate its four antiquated fire stations that will improve response times, according to fire officials.

To fund the stations, Middletown voters could see another capital tax levy on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Palenick said the city could allow the current Central Connections senior levy to expire and place a new, 1-mill continuous levy dedicated to fire capital improvements on the ballot in November for the $15.11 million project. He said it would also allow the city to take advantage of historic low interest rates for municipal bonds.

The five-year senior center levy expires Dec. 31 and is expected to generate about $700,000 for the 2020 tax year, according to the Warren County Auditors office.

Fire Chief Paul Lolli has said there is a growing need for public safety services as homes are being built at Sawyers Mill and Renaissance.

Palenick said the city owns the parcels where the other three fire stations are proposed.

Here are the possible sites for the four stations:

Fire Headquarters/Station 83 : Relocated from Roosevelt Boulevard to Yankee Road and Cherry Street. The station would have five bays and would be about 24,350 square feet. It would have a tower to hang hose and for training use, and a large conference room for training.

Moved from Dixie Highway to Atrium Boulevard and Ohio 122. It would have two bays and would be 9,700 square feet. Station 85: Moved to Central Avenue to Breiel Boulevard near Miami University Middletown and Middletown High School. It would have two bays and be 9,700 square feet.