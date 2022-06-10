Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say

It appears the Preble County Pork Festival will happen in September after all.
In April, a post to the festival’s Facebook page stated it would not happen this year due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers. But today, the page has information stating it will happen the third full weekend in September.
“Is the Pork Festival coming back in 2022? …. Yes. Stay tuned for more details,” says one post. Another has an image showing the dates to be Sept. 17-18, 2022.
In April, it was the same page that announced the cancellation of the extremely popular event.
“The continuing rise in cost of products has made it impossible to maintain our aging equipment,” the April post stated. “As with the rest of you, we continue to question the economic stability of the future and have financial uncertainties in regard to our outlook. The lack of volunteers, start up cost and overhead costs have forced an uncomfortable situation for all who have dedicated time, talent, and money to the festival,” the post read.
“This decision was not made easily, nor spontaneously,” it said.
This will be the 52nd year for the Preble County Pork Festival at the county’s fairgrounds in Eaton. It started in 1970 as a way to show off local agricultural pride.
The festival offers arts, crafts, live entertainment and lots of food. About 125,000 people devoured 54,000 pounds of meat served at the festival every year.
Cox First Media has messages in to the organizers for more information on the festival’s announced return.
