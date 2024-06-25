Preble County fire departments announce merger into one district

The newly formed Shawnee Fire District will encompass the villages of Gratis and West Elkton Gratis Township, according to officials. Both the Gratis and West Elkton stations will remain operational.

Gratis Fire Chief Jeffrey King emphasized that despite the administrative adjustments, the teamwork and dedication of the volunteers, who have worked cohesively for years, will remain steadfast.

Reflecting on a history marked by jurisdictional disputes and disagreements, King said, “That chapter of our history is now behind us.”

The merger signifies a new beginning characterized by mutual cooperation, unity, and a shared commitment to serving the community, he said.

King, who has led the Gratis Fire Department for more than a decade and the West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District for the past two years, will continue as fire chief of the newly established district, according to officials.