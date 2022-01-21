Prayer March for Life at Butler County Courthouse this weekend

The Butler County Right to Life organization will host a peaceful march around the historic Butler County Courthouse in downtown Hamilton on Sunday.
The event is a prayer vigil to mark the Jan. 22 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
The group will spend one hour walking seven times around the courthouse at 101 High St. The purpose involves seven intentions of prayer, which may be read about on the Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Care Center’s Facebook page.
The community is invited to participate in the march that is slated for 2 p.m.
For information call Pathway at (513) 895-2229.
In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories this week: Maya Kidd crowned the 2022 Ohio Fairs’...
2
PHOTOS: Take a sneak peek at the new Warped Wing Brewpub & Smokery in...
3
Schwarber’s baseball jersey retirement ceremony tonight at Middletown...
4
41 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking...
About the Author