Power outages follow storm that rolled through Hamilton

A quick storm around 3 p.m. this afternoon swept through Hamilton, and parts of the city were damaged or without power.
Two major areas were without power for a brief time, but one area ― Dayton Lane and High Street ― is still without power, as are the Greenwood Avenue and Buckeye Street areas of town.
There are about a half-dozen other areas around the city that are smaller outages, impacting a couple of homes and will require crews to physically check if it’s a downed pole or trees tangled in electric wires.
Some of the smaller outages could take a couple of hours to rectify, according to the city.
The city released the following locations are without power:
North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., High Street, North 6th Street, North 4th Street, Buckeye Street, Maple Avenue, One Renaissance Center and Government Services Center buildings and areas, Fourth Street, Miami Street, North 7th Street, Poplar Street, Fordson Heights, North 10th Street, Stewart Street, Fernway Drive, Dayton Street.
All necessary personnel has been dispatched and restoration efforts are underway.
The city advises people to stay away from any downed power lines and anything with which they come in contact, especially metal fences. Any downed power line should be treated as if it’s energized.
If you see a downed power line please call 911.
A Tornado Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
