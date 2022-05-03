Power outages follow storm that rolled through Hamilton

The city released the following locations are without power:

North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., High Street, North 6th Street, North 4th Street, Buckeye Street, Maple Avenue, One Renaissance Center and Government Services Center buildings and areas, Fourth Street, Miami Street, North 7th Street, Poplar Street, Fordson Heights, North 10th Street, Stewart Street, Fernway Drive, Dayton Street.

All necessary personnel has been dispatched and restoration efforts are underway.

A tree was down on Dayton Street near Jolly's on Ohio 4 after a storm Tues., May 3, 2022 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The city advises people to stay away from any downed power lines and anything with which they come in contact, especially metal fences. Any downed power line should be treated as if it’s energized.

If you see a downed power line please call 911.

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 9 p.m. for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.