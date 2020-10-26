Possible joining of Warren County fire departments again in discussion

Julie Duffy, Carlisle village manager, said this fire operations feasibility study will be the first one conducted without the city of Franklin.

The city of Franklin pulled out of the JEMS ambulance district and began providing EMS services to city residents with its full-time fire department on Jan. 2, 2013.

“We just want to see what a combined fire/EMS department might look like, but it’s not a commitment to create a fire/EMS district,” she said.

Traci Stivers, Franklin Twp. administrator, said officials there received the formal proposal and are planning to have it before the township trustees at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We want to see how we can provide the best services for our residents,” Stivers said.

Riddiough was not sure when the JEMS board would consider the matter. The two-member board consists of Carlisle Councilman Will Bicknell and Franklin Twp. Trustee Brian Morris.