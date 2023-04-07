Porta Kleen changes direction in Fairfield expansion

“However, due to high construction costs, the company had decided to purchase an existing building, and they’ve done so, still within the city, an existing building on Production Drive,” Kaelin said.

The company’s real estate arm, Black Family Real Estate Investments, LLC, purchased about 3 acres in late February at 3206 Production Dr., according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. The Journal-News reached out to the company seeking comment about the new direction of the expansion but had not heard back before deadline.

Porta Kleen provides mobile sanitation services, such as restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities, as well as a hydro excavation service, an alternative to conventional digging methods using pressurized water and high-power vacuuming.

The Fairfield branch, which is currently on North Gilmore Road, services the Cincinnati and Dayton areas, and officials have said as far back as 2018, the company had planned to expand the services from its Fairfield location.

Pro Kleen started in 1995 in Lancaster, which is southeast of Columbus. Besides the Fairfield and central Ohio locations, the company has branch offices in Piqua, Louisville, Ky., and Yuma, Ariz.