Middletown town hall meeting to focus on recent violence

“Keeping our residents and city streets safe is of utmost importance for the city of Middletown,” Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli said. “The violence must stop, and we believe that by bringing the community together, we can collectively come up with lasting solutions that will make our city safer now and into the future.”

Community and civic leaders, business owners, church leaders and residents are all invited to participate in the town hall meeting. The goal of the town hall is to have an honest discussion on how the community and city can come together to protect all people who live, work and visit Middletown.

A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning on Sheffield Street in a drive-by shooting that injured two others. Shots were also reported fired the same night on Shafor Street and Central Avenue.

On April 16, a 26-year-old man was killed in an apparent road rage incident in the city’s downtown.

On April 14, two people were shot in the legs at Middletown’s Douglass Park on Minnesota Street.

All three shootings remain under investigation by police.