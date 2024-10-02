Breaking: Police: Talawanda High School student charged for school shooting threat

Police: Talawanda High School student charged for school shooting threat

By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
1 hour ago
OXFORD — A Talawanda High School student has been arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school, according to police reports.

An incident report filled out by the Hamilton Police Department says 18-year-old Kenneth Cartwright “did make a threat to do a school shooting.”

He’s been charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

The district sent a message to families Tuesday to notify them of the threat; the message said there would be an increased police presence at the high school Tuesday morning as a result.

ExploreMiddletown police seeking man allegedly involved in fatal motorcycle crash

According to the district, Cartwright made the threat Monday night and, after a night-long investigation, that threat was deemed not credible.

The district went on to say that the student was arrested and would not be attending school Tuesday.

“The high school facility is safe and secure,” reads the message to families.

The school district said it plans to pursue disciplinary measures against Cartwright in addition to the charge he faces.

Felicia Jordan