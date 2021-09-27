Police take down poster opposing student masks at Hamilton school board meeting

Fellow school parent Samantha Gaston, told the board “your policy is a mistake and I implore you to reverse it and unmask our children.”

But Holbrook earlier told the board when it approved mandatory masks in an emergency board meeting in early September – with no public participates present – the district had 903 students out of classes due to quarantines and 81 students testing positive for the virus.

At that time, the district had a policy where masks for students were strongly recommended.

But as of 10 a.m. Thursday, he said, the district had lowered its quarantine number of students to 210 and those testing positive to 42.

“What we are doing seems to be working. More students are in school today than when we started this (mandatory masks),” said Holbrook.

Hamilton school parent Michael Todd said he was helping to hold a large photo poster up behind one of the parent speakers opposing masks when a Hamilton Police officer working security for the meeting approached him and ordered him to take down the poster.

The poster’s owner said the photo was of a large group of Hamilton High School students at a recent football game – all sitting closely without wearing masks. On the poster was printed: “This Board Is Intellectually Dishonest.”

A video shot by another audience member appears to show the officer crumpling up the poster. Todd claims he was ordered to leave the building.

“They made me feel really anxious and made me feel like I was a criminal when I was just there to speak my mind,” said Todd, who added he has complained to the city police department.

Hamilton Police Captain Marc McManus said the department is reviewing the incident and will look at video of what transpired to see if the officer involved acted properly.

Superintendent Holbrook said posters are not allowed to be displayed at school board meetings per district policy.

“Before the beginning of the (board) meeting, several individuals brought posters, and each was told they were not permissible. Unfortunately, one poster was not identified and made it into the auditorium where the (board) meeting was held,” said Holbrook.

“When the resident spoke, a poster was displayed, and school personnel (police officer) approached her, communicating she was not permitted to display the poster,” he said.

“At that point, two participants in the audience took control of the poster held it up for display. Finally, school (police officer) confiscated the poster.”