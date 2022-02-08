Hamburger icon
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen

Emily Pena De La Cruz HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Emily Pena De La Cruz HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Hamilton Police are asking for help to find a missing teen girl.

Emily Pena De La Cruz, 17, was reported missing Jan. 18, according to the police report. The report states she is a runaway, but detectives have not been able to locate her.

Emily is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jim Gross at 513-868-5811, extension 1227.

