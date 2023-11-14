Police: Rep. Gross expressed ‘concern’ ahead of abortion meeting

BUTLER COUNTY ― Before a town hall meeting on Monday, Rep. Jennifer Gross called the police.

Since voters legalized abortion in Ohio last week, the Republican lawmaker has been aggressive in preparing legislation she says could rollback protections Ohio residents just voted on. And on Monday, Gross told West Chester police she worried there could be issues at the meeting because of what she was going to discuss.

In West Chester Twp., Gross addressed her plan to introduce a bill to remove any court’s ability to throw out existing law, like Ohio’s six-week abortion ban, and consolidate power to review reproduction-related law in the Ohio Legislature.

In Ohio, Issue 1 passed by a wide margin of 57% to 43% last week. In Butler County, the measure passed by a margin of 50.63% to 49.37%. Gross said at the meeting on Monday she wasn’t sure voters knew what they were voting for.

With a few dozen people packed into a small room, it did become contentious. During a debate, Gross asked a resident whether she voted to “rip baby’s arms off.” In a tweet after the meeting, Gross thanked people for coming.

West Chester Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said Gross did not file a formal complaint with police. In the phone call before the meeting, Wilson said Gross did not report a specific threat.

“West Chester Police on patrol last night were aware of the town hall meeting and could have been called for assistance if needed,” Wilson said.

Gross did not immediately respond to a voicemail and text message from the Journal-News on Tuesday. Emails to her campaign and legislative accounts also were not immediately returned.

Election results will not be finalized until Nov. 28.

