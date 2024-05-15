Hamilton American Legion post finishes project in time for Memorial Day

Hamilton’s American Legion Post 138 recently had new hand rails installed at the podium at the G.A.R. Section of Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
“These are steep concrete steps and can be extremely difficult for the elderly or handicapped to negotiate, and the new hand rails will help immensely,” said Legion Post 138 Commander Ken Calihan. The podium there is used for the annual Memorial Day ceremony following the parade each year.
“The Legion hopes our donation will help future generations of Hamiltonians,” said Calihan.
This year’s ceremony at Greenwood will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 27, featuring keynote speaker and Hamilton native U.S. Army Brigadier General Lawrence E. Gillespie (retired).
