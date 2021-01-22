Police receive multiple claims of unemployment benefits scam in Butler County

Oxford police received two reports recently of identity theft in which those identities were used to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

The first such report was made to police at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12 when the victim came to the police department to make the report. The victim said she had been notified by her employer of the filing for unemployment using her personal information. She said, however, she was not sure what personal information had been used in that filing, but was waiting for that information from the unemployment office.

She was told to provide that information to the police department when she receives it, along with e-mails from the unemployment office.

The second similar report was made to police two days later, approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 14, when the victim called police to make the report. This victim had also been alerted to the situation by her employer through an e-mail from the human resources department asking whether she had filed a claim.

She said she had not and her company notified the unemployment office of that fact. They recommended a follow-up by filing a complaint with the FTC and her credit agencies. She followed that advice and made the police report.