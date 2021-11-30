Police present more evidence in Hamilton murder case; trial rescheduled

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road in Ross Twp., is charged with murder with a gun specification, felonious assault with a gun specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Simpson on the morning of May 20 on Madison Avenue in Hamilton.

His trial was set to begin Monday, but his attorney, Lawrence Hawkins III, told Judge Keith Spaeth that additional evidence from police was presented to the prosecutor’s office and he needed time to review.