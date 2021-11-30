journal-news logo
Police present more evidence in Hamilton murder case; trial rescheduled

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road in Ross Twp., is charged with murder with a gun specification, felonious assault with a gun specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Simpson on the morning of May 20 on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. Lorenz was in Butler County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning when Judge Keith Spaeth rescheduled his trial for Feb. 28, 2022. RICK McCRABB/STAFF
Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road in Ross Twp., is charged with murder with a gun specification, felonious assault with a gun specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Simpson on the morning of May 20 on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. Lorenz was in Butler County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning when Judge Keith Spaeth rescheduled his trial for Feb. 28, 2022.

By Rick McCrabb
22 minutes ago

A Butler County man will have to wait a little longer for his trial to begin after it was rescheduled Tuesday morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road in Ross Twp., is charged with murder with a gun specification, felonious assault with a gun specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Simpson on the morning of May 20 on Madison Avenue in Hamilton.

His trial was set to begin Monday, but his attorney, Lawrence Hawkins III, told Judge Keith Spaeth that additional evidence from police was presented to the prosecutor’s office and he needed time to review.

Spaeth said the trial will begin Feb. 28, 2022.

Lorenz’s bond remained at $1.1 million and he’s still in the Butler County Jail.

On May 20, a 911 caller named Lorenz the suspect as others provided assistant to the wounded Simpson. Lorenz fled a short distance before being arrested by Hamilton police.

The men knew each other, there was a confrontation, Simpson was shot while sitting on a porch, according to Hamilton police.

Rick McCrabb
