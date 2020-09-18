Police: Phone stolen from Butler County Walmart employee leads to assault report

Without her knowledge, she said, he was trying to use her phone to unlock or open a phone he admitted he had stolen the day before. She told the officer the male had bragged to her he had a nice A20 phone a Walmart employee had put down and he “swooped it up.”

Later in the afternoon of Sept. 11, she said, she was visiting a friend and the uncharged suspect showed up and had words with her friend about his taking the woman’s phone. She said it escalated until her friend tried to separate from him by getting into the woman’s vehicle and backing out of the driveway and heading down the street. The uncharged suspect allegedly followed the vehicle on foot and picked up a pair of hedge clippers as he walked.

She said he swung the hedge clippers at her friend twice so that he felt he needed to defend himself and retrieved a metal bar from the vehicle, which he used to defend himself swinging it several times at the uncharged suspect.

The woman’s friend said he wanted to press charges but she had her phone back and did not want to press charges for theft. The officer told them there would be further investigation and any charges would be determined later.