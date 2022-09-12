Police investigating armed robbery at Middletown gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Middletown gas station early Sunday morning.
At about 4 a.m., a person walked into the Speedway on Jackson Lane, displayed a gun and demanded money, then fled.
The suspect was covered “from head to toe” with clothing, so there is not much of a description, said Chief David Birk.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and seeking surveillance video in the store and the area.
