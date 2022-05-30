Police investigating after woman found dead along West Chester road Sunday

West Chester police are investigating after a woman was found dead along Muhlhauser Road Sunday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday a security guard called police after finding the woman on Muhlhauser Road west of state Route 747, police said.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death. It’s not clear if foul play is suspected.
We will update this story as more information is available.
