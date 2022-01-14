Hamburger icon
Body found in Hamilton park; police investigating

News
By Lauren Pack
58 minutes ago

A death investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead today in Combs Park, according to Officer Kristy Collins.

Police said there “is no cause for alarm” and the body has no obvious signs of trauma. Identification is pending an autopsy by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Collins did say the person is not Kara Hyde, who has been missing from Hamilton since Dec 5. Hyde remains missing.

