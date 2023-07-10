X

Officials ID body found in Great Miami River; two others are unidentified

14 minutes ago

Police in three local areas have been working to identify bodies found in different parts of the Great Miami River in Southwest Ohio.

Human remains found in Franklin on Sunday have been identified as a man who has not been seen since June 21. The Warren County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of William “BJ” Middleton Jr., 37, who was residing at a campsite along the river. Middleton was reported missing July 4, according to Franklin police.

Chief Adam Colon said a drone launched by Texas EquuSearch spotted the skeletal remains about 5:30 p.m. Sunday as they were searching for him.

The remains were severely decomposed after being in the river for a period of time, he said. Mike DeBorde, chief investigator for the Coroner’s office said Middleton’s identity was confirmed through his fingerprint.

His death is still under investigation.

Another area police department is also investigating a body found in the Great Miami River. Fairfield Police said a body was located Sunday in the river behind Waterworks Park in the city.

The body was taken to the Butler County morgue. Officials are continuing to determine the identity of the person, and the circumstances surrounding the death.

On June 30, a man’s body was found in the Great Miami River near Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shepard Road in Miami Twp. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is still working to identify the person.

About the Authors

