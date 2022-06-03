Police find West Chester hit-and-run vehicle

BreakingNews
Middletown police step up patrols, make arrests after this week’s spike in violence
West Chester Police have located the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident on Muhlhauser Road earlier this week but are still searching for the driver.

The vehicle was located Thursday night at the Willows Apartment Complex off Chesterdale Drive in Springdale. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson told the Journal-News they have not located the driver yet.

Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati was found deceased on Muhlhauser Road, just west of Ohio 747 Sunday afternoon.

The Butler County Coroner ruled Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries.

ExploreWoman found dead along West Chester Twp. road likely struck by car, police say

A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. after finding the woman on Muhlhauser Road, according to the West Chester Police Department.

In the 911 call, the guard said he found the woman’s body by a guardrail in front of the business.

West Chester Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone who saw something or who might have information regarding this incident is urged to call West Chester Police at 513-777-7270 or use the Tip line found at www.westchesteroh.org/police. Tips can also be left by contacting CrimeStoppers.

