Police: Fake prescriptions used in Butler County and across the state

False prescription scripts naming a doctor in Cincinnati were found to have been passed to several pharmacies around Oxford and across the state after a pharmacist discovered their location was low on the medicine named on the prescription.
Oxford police were called to the Walgreens pharmacy at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 2. The pharmacist explained they had received a prescription for a codeine medication in syrup form on July 30. It had been dropped off at the drive-through by a female, who was told they did not have enough on hand and would have to fill it later. She called back the next day and was told she would have to wait until more of the medicine arrived.
On Aug. 2, the pharmacist called the doctor who had supposedly written the script and was told of a series of false scripts passed in his name across the state of Ohio. The pharmacist then called police. He provided a written statement and a copy of the fake prescription, as false prescriptions are not permitted to leave the store.
Later, the officer responded to the Oxford Walmart store for a report of two more false scripts, also passed on July 30, with the same doctor’s name attached to them. One of these was for the same medication but the second for another one. An employee verified a woman had brought them in around 6:34 p.m. and attempted to pick them up later that evening. The employee had already contacted the doctor’s office and found they were false.
She refused to fill them and the woman left without argument. Walmart was able to provide video of the female, who was described at 5′5″, thin, blonde hair and a large tattoo on her left arm. She appeared to be in her late 30s or early 40s.
Walmart did not immediately report the incident but did so after Walgreens had called to warn them about the false prescriptions.
Another officer was dispatched to Kroger at 6:45 p.m. for another report of false scripts, but they had been filled and the woman gone from the store. The pharmacist did not recognize the false nature of the prescriptions. They were made aware of it by calls from Walgreens and Walmart and made the police report.
The woman used a variety of aliases in the various pharmacies. The officer called the doctor’s office and learned such multiple attempts had occurred in several locations across the state.