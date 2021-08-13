Police: Fake prescriptions used in Butler County and across the state

She refused to fill them and the woman left without argument. Walmart was able to provide video of the female, who was described at 5′5″, thin, blonde hair and a large tattoo on her left arm. She appeared to be in her late 30s or early 40s.

Walmart did not immediately report the incident but did so after Walgreens had called to warn them about the false prescriptions.

Another officer was dispatched to Kroger at 6:45 p.m. for another report of false scripts, but they had been filled and the woman gone from the store. The pharmacist did not recognize the false nature of the prescriptions. They were made aware of it by calls from Walgreens and Walmart and made the police report.

The woman used a variety of aliases in the various pharmacies. The officer called the doctor’s office and learned such multiple attempts had occurred in several locations across the state.