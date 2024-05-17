Police: Early morning crash, apparent Middletown shooting tied together

Through Atrium Medical Center security cameras, detectives determined the same car with four occupants had dropped off a female with a gunshot wound at about the same time, Nelson said. Another female also exited the car with the wounded person.

Police are still trying to find the shooting scene.

“We are pretty confident it was in the city,” Nelson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Police said officers were not chasing the vehicle when it crashed.