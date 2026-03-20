Police: Driver crossed center line, causing fatal West Chester collision with ambulance

The ambulance was within its correct lane as it returned from a trip to take a patient to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus, according to the report.

The collision caused the Infiniti to strike the curb and roll over two-and-a-half times, ending up on its roof. Both Obeng and an 14-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Obeng was pronounced dead later at UC West Chester Hospital. The passenger, who sustained serious injuries, was initially taken to West Chester Hospital, then flown via medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

Two witnesses told West Chester Police Department the Infiniti crossed left of center, but attempted to make a last second move to swerve back into the correct lane before striking the ambulance, which also attempted to avoid the collision.

The police report showed Obeng was negative for for drugs and alcohol on all toxicology tests that were conducted.

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An investigation concluded the Infiniti “did not appear to be traveling at a high rate or reckless speed.”

Police Chief Brian Rebholz said the department’s patrol officers and accident investigation team have incredibly difficult jobs.

“This was a tragic accident,” Rebholz said in a statement this morning. “Our officers did their utmost to perform lifesaving measures at the scene, investigate the situation with care and empathy, and provide an accurate and thorough accounting of the incident. I am, as always, incredibly proud of my team.”