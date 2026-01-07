Crash on Beckett Road in West Chester Twp. involved flipped vehicle

First responders were called Tuesday evening to a crash on Beckett Road in West Chester Twp. involving at least one vehicle.
A vehicle was heavily damaged and resting on its top, according to a Journal-News photojournalist who arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. It was not clear if another vehicle had been involved; only one damaged vehicle could be seen.
The road around the crash site was closed while emergency personnel worked to help those involved.
Officials have not released any other details.
This article will be updated when more is known.
