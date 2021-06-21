Police commission suggests hiring social worker in Oxford for certain calls

Hiring a police social worker was the key recommendation of a work group established in Oxford to review ways of assisting police officers in certain situations in dealing with the public.
It was one of three recommendations the Police Community Relations and Review Commission made to City Council recently growing out of a series of requests for reforming the department. Council asked the commission to review the proposals and the work group was formed last year, chaired by PCRRC member Larry Nadler.
The other two recommendations are to have the city and PCRRC engage in ongoing advocacy to address gaps in mental health-related coverage and that they work to promote an appreciation of first responders in the community.
Commission chair Pat Meade noted the first recommendation will be the most difficult because it will involve a budget expenditure but the third one will fall heavily on the PCRRC members.
“Our voting is just that we think having a social worker is the right thing to do, but it’s one the city will have to wrestle with because it is a financial one,” he said.
Nadler, in his summary, said the work group did not intend this report to be the final say on the subject.
“We did not intend for this this to a one-and-done document. This is a starting point. We look for a continuous improvement report,” Nadler said.
They looked at various scenarios for a social worker position, but decided to recommend hiring someone on a full-time basis as a city employee, rather than contracting with an outside agency. That person would go on police calls with officers, as appropriate, with an emphasis on situations dealing with mental illness or interpersonal conflicts. The social worker can then do follow-up visits.
“It’s a lot about follow-up by the social worker the next morning and getting reports. If someone is having a panic attack, not putting them in jail but follow-up the next day,” said Sharon Custer, a member of the work group. “The idea is to help residents have better lives.”
City Manager Doug Elliott told commission members this is a good time to present this to Council because they will be considering the 2022 budget in a few months, although he cautioned them due to the pandemic and drop in revenue that will be a challenge.
“We do our best but it will be very, very challenging. We will try to get a police social worker,” Elliott said.