Police commission suggests hiring social worker in Oxford for certain calls

“Our voting is just that we think having a social worker is the right thing to do, but it’s one the city will have to wrestle with because it is a financial one,” he said.

Nadler, in his summary, said the work group did not intend this report to be the final say on the subject.

“We did not intend for this this to a one-and-done document. This is a starting point. We look for a continuous improvement report,” Nadler said.

They looked at various scenarios for a social worker position, but decided to recommend hiring someone on a full-time basis as a city employee, rather than contracting with an outside agency. That person would go on police calls with officers, as appropriate, with an emphasis on situations dealing with mental illness or interpersonal conflicts. The social worker can then do follow-up visits.

“It’s a lot about follow-up by the social worker the next morning and getting reports. If someone is having a panic attack, not putting them in jail but follow-up the next day,” said Sharon Custer, a member of the work group. “The idea is to help residents have better lives.”

City Manager Doug Elliott told commission members this is a good time to present this to Council because they will be considering the 2022 budget in a few months, although he cautioned them due to the pandemic and drop in revenue that will be a challenge.

“We do our best but it will be very, very challenging. We will try to get a police social worker,” Elliott said.