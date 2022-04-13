Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in Middletown

Charges are pending against a pedestrian who was struck Friday night in downtown Middletown, according to Middletown police.
Sgt. Ryan Rogers, the lead investigator, said impairment and speed are not believed to have caused the crash. He said the crash remains under investigation with the Middletown Division of Police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).
The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Friday on Manchester Avenue near the YMCA.
Jonathan Dietz, 36, of Middletown, was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Careflight landed in a nearby grass area and Manchester was closed for a short time, police said.
Dietz was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon, according to a hospital official.
Rogers said Dietz was crossing Manchester when he was struck. Rogers didn’t want to release any information regarding the driver because the investigation is incomplete. Dietz was the only person injured, according to Rogers.
A Cincinnati TV station erroneously reported the pedestrian died Friday.
