Police assist driver after car gets stuck in snow, then arrest her for theft and warrants

OXFORD — A woman driving a white vehicle seen stuck in the snow by a police officer patrolling in the area of West Sycamore and North Elm streets at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 3 had greater problems than just getting her car out.
The officer identified the woman as Sondra Webb, 54. She told the officer she had gotten her car stuck in the snow in the area of Applewood Drive and after getting it out, got stuck in the present location. She said the car died and began sliding backwards, coming to rest in the snow embankment.
She was asked for identification and was found to have warrants out from both Hamilton and Oxford police departments. She was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser. The vehicle and license plate were checked and the registration found to be expired and belonging on a different vehicle. In addition to the key for the vehicle stuck in the snow, Webb was also found in possession of a debit card belonging to someone else and a piece of paper with information on a male including date of birth, Social Security number and phone number.
She also had a piece of paper with debit card numbers on it and a lanyard with keys. She was also in possession of vehicle maintenance paperwork with yet another person’s name on it.
A male who had been helping her get the vehicle out of the snowbank told the officer she had asked him to help get the car out before police showed up.
A search of the vehicle turned up an expired vehicle registration, key ring with a Toyota key on it, two key fobs and a Postal Service key.
She was charged with driving under suspension, fictitious tags and expired registration. She was given a citation for her Oxford warrant and released. The car was towed.
