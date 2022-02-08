Police assist driver after car gets stuck in snow, then arrest her for theft and warrants

The officer identified the woman as Sondra Webb, 54. She told the officer she had gotten her car stuck in the snow in the area of Applewood Drive and after getting it out, got stuck in the present location. She said the car died and began sliding backwards, coming to rest in the snow embankment.

She was asked for identification and was found to have warrants out from both Hamilton and Oxford police departments. She was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser. The vehicle and license plate were checked and the registration found to be expired and belonging on a different vehicle. In addition to the key for the vehicle stuck in the snow, Webb was also found in possession of a debit card belonging to someone else and a piece of paper with information on a male including date of birth, Social Security number and phone number.