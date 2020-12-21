Police agencies change Christmas present giveaway due to coronavirus: What they’ve done for kids

Sheriff’s Office helps Christmas Caravan

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office collected money from its employees and purchased Christmas gifts for the less fortunate as part of a Christmas Caravan, said Sgt. Kimberly Peters, public information officer.

She said Queen City Harley-Davidson donated $5,000 to the program.

Members of H.O.G.S, a Harley-Davidson owners group, helped wrap the gifts and the Wal-Mart at Bridgewater donated the wrapping supplies. Peters said the Dollar General on Trenton Franklin Road hosted a toy drive.

The department also was involved with Shop with a Hero organized by the Dougie & Rays Organization that provides gifts for less fortunate children within the Fairfield City Schools district.

‘It’s not all about the presents’

In Middletown, as part of the Mike Davis Christmas Shop with a Cop, named in memory of Middletown School Resource Officer Mike Davis who died in 2013, representatives from the department shopped for the children, wrapped the presents, then handed them out while maintaining social distance.

The department helped 24 local families and 62 children recommended by Middletown police officers and Butler County school officials this year, said Detective Jason Wargo, president of the FOP.

Last weekend, after dispatchers had wrapped and labeled each present, the families drove through the police department’s circle and received their gifts.

“It’s not all about the presents,” Wargo said. “It’s about giving people hope. This is a special time of the year and we tried to make it better for them. This is a great way for us to reach out into the community and give back.”

The program received support from local businesses and numerous individuals, according to police. Meijer was a major sponsor and others included Go Fish, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Christ United Methodist Church, SRM Concrete, Grand Temple Phythian Sisters of Ohio, and Homemakers Circle 9.

West Chester police, kids shopped at Meijer

West Chester police also shifted their plans due to the coronavirus.

Instead of shopping at Meijer with children and their parents, the officers shopped with the children while their parents waited in their cars in the parking lot, officials said.

Also, instead of hosting a meal for the children and serving donated food in Meijer, White Castle donated gift cards that were distributed to about 30 children.

Fairfield Twp. police use $2,000 grant

Fairfield Twp.’s police department used a $2,000 grant from Wal-Mart to purchase presents for 15 residents of Pinecrest Group Home for people with severe behavioral health disorders, said Detective Emma Edens. She said the residents, with assistance from staff, compiled their Christmas lists that consisted of necessities like clothes, coats and snacks.

The items will be distributed near the front of the building during three sessions to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, she said.

‘Great opportunity’ to help community

The Ross Township Police Department shops for less fortunate children and the program is supported by “significant donations” from residents who want to remain anonymous, said Chief Burton Roberts.

He said the Christmas gift program is “a great opportunity” for the police department to help the community especially this year with the pandemic causing financial issues for so many.

Roberts said Santa typically comes to the police station and hands out the presents, but because of COVID-19, officers will deliver the gifts.