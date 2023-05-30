Plenty of openings in Middletown golf championships at Brown’s Run

MADISON TWP. — If the Middletown city golf championships hope to have a full field, more golfers need to register before the June 18 deadline, organizers said.
Scott Dalton, director of golf operations at Brown’s Run Country Club, said the goal is to have 96 golfers in the tournament, and as of late last week, 38 had registered. This will be the first tournament after a seven-year absence.
The 54-hole tournament will be called the Middletown Men’s and Women’s Open Golf Championships and be held June 23-25 at Brown’s Run. Tee times on Friday, June 23 start at 11 a.m., and Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at 9 a.m., Dalton said.
Weatherwax Golf Course, which was owned by the city of Middletown and opened in 1972, hosted the tournament until it closed in 2016 after being sold two years prior, said Jim Kraft, head professional at Brown’s Run.
Kraft said the tournament once was considered the “ultimate competition” for area amateur golfers.
There was a time when the tournament had full fields and featured the best golfers in the city. Four past winners of the tournament, Mike McGee, Frank Lickliter II, Marianne Morris and Marty Dickerson, later played professionally.
Lickliter, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, set a record by winning the city tournament four consecutive times from 1988-91.
Dalton said by opening the tournament to golfers from Middletown and surrounding communities within a 10-mile radius of the city, he hopes to attract enough golfers for a championship, first, second and third flights with gross and net winners in each division. The age limit has been reduced to 16.
Kraft said John and Avinne Kiser, owners of Brown’s Run, have been supportive of hosting the city tournament that he believes will be “good for the city and good for the golfers.”
Brown’s Run is hosting a happy hour from 2-4 p.m. June 24 at the Tavern 56 for all former players and past winners of the Middletown City Championships.
There also will be a long drive, chipping contests and putting contest.
HOW TO PLAY
WHAT: Middletown Men’s and Women’s Open Golf Championships
WHEN: June 23-25
WHERE: Brown’s Run Country Club, 6855 Sloebig Road
HOW MUCH: Men: $225, Women: $175. Registration fee includes three rounds, cart, range balls, gift certificate awards
ELIGIBILTY: Must be at least 16 by June 23 and live within a 10-mile radius of the city of Middletown
REGISTER BY JUNE 18: www.brownsrun.com
