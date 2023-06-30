X

Plenty of activities planned in Middletown over July 4th holiday

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
Updated 34 minutes ago
Free movie, Independence Day Festival, parade all scheduled in the city.

MIDDLETOWN — Those looking for free entertainment will have plenty of family-friendly options in Middletown.

The city has planned a free movie night, an Independence Day Festival and a parade during the next several days.

The city’s free Family Movies in the Park is tonight at Smith Park and features the showing of Top Gun Maverick. The movie starts at dusk.

BL BBQ will have its food truck there for those looking to purchase food.

Besides the movie, there will be family-friendly activities and the city is partnering with local groups who will provide free popcorn, candy and drinks, said Jeri Lewis, the city’s coordinator of events and special projects.

Then from 4-11 p.m. Monday, the city of Middletown will have its Independence Day Festival at Smith Park, 100 Tytus Ave. There will be live music, food, a flag jump by Team Fastrax with Yokum Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. and a pyro jump by Team Fastrax.

The “American Dreamin’” 4th of July Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday and travels out of Smith Park and down Main Street, left on Central Avenue to Charles Street.

The late Middletown Police officer Bill Hollister will be posthumously honored as the parade grand marshal. His wife Marsha will ride in the parade and people are asked to bring their dogs to line the parade route in honor of Hollister, who was a K9 handler.

In Other News
1
Well House Hotel project in Hamilton awarded $1.6M Ohio tax credit
2
Local Planet Fitness gyms offering free access because of unhealthy air...
3
Taylor Swift concerts will happen even if there are weather delays...
4
Teen driver cited in Liberty Center crash into apartment lobby
5
Former lawyer for New Miami did not disclose suspension, mayor says

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top