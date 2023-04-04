Plans unveiled for new Liberty Twp. library coming in 2024

It’s early, but the initial public reaction to plans for Liberty Twp.’s first, standalone MidPointe Library is positive, said officials after a recent public unveiling.
More than 100 visitors stopped by MidPointe Library System’s Community Open Houses March 29-30 as library officials shared updates and architectural plans for the new building coming to Liberty Twp. in 2024.
“The interest and excitement from our patrons regarding the new building has been tremendous,” said Travis Bautz, MidPointe Library System’s executive director after the two day public showing of plans.
“We are happy to have the opportunity to share plans for what is sure to be a noteworthy destination in our community,” said Bautz.
MidPointe officials at the library’s current location in the Liberty Center showed updated renderings of the new building, interior layouts, samples of finishes and birds eye view drawings of the exterior, with examples of the plants used for landscaping the property.
Steve Mayhugh, MidPointe’s facilities director, said “we believe that the new Liberty branch will not only be aesthetically pleasing, but also beneficial to the environment through our use of geothermal HVAC and native trees and plants.”
The new building, located at 6716 Yankee Road, will be 21,000 square feet when constructed, holding more than 35,000 library items in its collection with designated spaces for youth, teen, and adult patrons.
The new library will also feature program and play spaces for youth, numerous meeting spaces, including a large community room and multiple conference/study rooms and a drive up book return, said MidPointe officials.
MidPointe opened its original Liberty Twp. branch inside the Liberty Center in November 2018.
The library, located on the second floor of The Foundry at Liberty Center, is 3,671 square feet and offers a collection of 5,000 items. Despite its limited size, the branch welcomes more than 8,000 patrons and circulates 13,000 items a month, said officials.
Construction work on the new MidPointe Library could begin as early as late May, pending local building and bid approvals, said officials.
