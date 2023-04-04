Plans unveiled for new Liberty Twp. library coming in 2024

Steve Mayhugh, MidPointe’s facilities director, said “we believe that the new Liberty branch will not only be aesthetically pleasing, but also beneficial to the environment through our use of geothermal HVAC and native trees and plants.”

The new building, located at 6716 Yankee Road, will be 21,000 square feet when constructed, holding more than 35,000 library items in its collection with designated spaces for youth, teen, and adult patrons.

The new library will also feature program and play spaces for youth, numerous meeting spaces, including a large community room and multiple conference/study rooms and a drive up book return, said MidPointe officials.

MidPointe opened its original Liberty Twp. branch inside the Liberty Center in November 2018.

The library, located on the second floor of The Foundry at Liberty Center, is 3,671 square feet and offers a collection of 5,000 items. Despite its limited size, the branch welcomes more than 8,000 patrons and circulates 13,000 items a month, said officials.

Construction work on the new MidPointe Library could begin as early as late May, pending local building and bid approvals, said officials.