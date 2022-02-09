Plan to drink on Sunday Bowl Sunday? Group offering free Uber rides home from Middletown bar

Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center, part of Warren County’s only full-service hospital, has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home for patrons at Carol’s Speakeasy Lounge in Middletown.

Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at Carol’s Speakeasy Lounge, 4440 S. Dixie Hwy., from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards will be available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth at the bar.