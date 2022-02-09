Hamburger icon
Plan to drink on Sunday Bowl Sunday? Group offering free Uber rides home from Middletown bar

Free Uber gift cards will be passed out at a Middletown bar Sunday before the Super Bowl in hopes of reducing the number of drunk drivers on the road. FILE PHOTO

Free Uber gift cards will be passed out at a Middletown bar Sunday before the Super Bowl in hopes of reducing the number of drunk drivers on the road. FILE PHOTO

By Rick McCrabb
47 minutes ago
Uber gift cards to be passed out to patrons

The Warren County Safe Communities Coalition, in an effort to curb impaired driving, is offering free or discounted safe rides home Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center, part of Warren County’s only full-service hospital, has donated Uber gift cards to help provide safe rides home for patrons at Carol’s Speakeasy Lounge in Middletown.

Members of Warren County Safe Communities Coalition will be at Carol’s Speakeasy Lounge, 4440 S. Dixie Hwy., from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday to remind people to be responsible drinkers and drivers. Gift cards will be available while supplies last to drivers who visit the coalition’s booth at the bar.

Ann Brock, coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities Coalition and trauma outreach at Atrium Medical Center, said football fans need to remember to “drink responsibly.”

She said the gift cards for using a mobile app will make it “even easier to arrive home safely.”

In 2021, there were 220 OVI related accidents in Warren County, with one of those being a fatal accident, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The coalition is also joining forces with area pizza restaurants to deliver an important message. Customers who order pizza from over a dozen local participating businesses on Sunday will see a special sticker on the box. Coalition members hope the message – “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” – will give them food for thought.

