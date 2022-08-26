‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio River

Some students in Kentucky will have the option to continue their college education in fall 2023 by transferring class credits to Miami University under a new agreement creating a student “pipeline” across the Ohio River, announced the school.
Students in the Kentucky’s community and technical college system (KCTC) will now be able to transfer credits seamlessly to Miami University thanks to a recently signed agreement, said Miami officials this week.
The agreement is the first of its kind for Miami that includes a state’s entire system of technical and community colleges, Miami senior associate provost Carolyn Haynes said.
“The agreement enables students who complete an Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree at one of the community and technical colleges in the KCTC System and attain at least a 2.00 cumulative grade point average for all previous college-level courses and meet other admission criteria to be admitted to Miami University,” Haynes said.
“Provided they meet the eligibility requirements for the major, they can pursue any undergraduate program at Miami on the Oxford or Regional campuses.”
Haynes added that Miami is working with KCTC institutions to develop degree program pathways that maximize the acceptance and application of transfer credit so that students can complete a multitude of baccalaureate degrees at Miami in a timely manner.
Liza Skryzhevska, associate dean for Academic Affairs at Miami University Regionals, brought the agreement to the Transfer and Articulation Collaborative at Miami for consideration in 2021.
“We worked with multiple constituents to edit the language and make it work in Miami’s environment under Carolyn’s leadership,” Skryzhevska said.
Participating students in the first class of fall 2023 will attend classes at Miami’s main Oxford campus as well as its regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown.
John Hall, coordinator of transfer at Gateway Community and Technical College in Northern Kentuck, and Harmony Little, executive director of Credentialing Strategies at KCTCS, were also instrumental in developing this agreement.
Composed of 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses, KCTCS offers degree programs ranging from Civil Engineering Technology to Education and Nursing. They are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
“KCTCS associate degree graduates are ready for successful transfer to earn their bachelor’s degree,” KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams said. “Miami University offers a broad range of programs to meet students’ education needs. We welcome the partnership.”
“The KCTCS system has always prioritized creating pathways for their students,” said Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of Miami University Regionals. “We hope to build a strong pipeline that crosses the river and gives Kentucky students access to a Miami University degree.”
