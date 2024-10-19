Pink Around the Square in Hamilton promotes breast health

Statistically, one in eight women develop breast cancer, said Kettering Health Hamilton surgeon Dr. Ryan Grote, who emphasized the the importance of yearly mammograms. And while one in eight develop cancerous tumors, he said “the risk of that can increase with genetic profiles, including women who has a family history with breast cancer in the past.”

“We’re seeing improved access to mammograms, and that’s the most important thing,” he said. And while rates of diagnosis are not increasing, “that’s also because we’re getting to these cases sooner and sooner.”

Credit: Michael D. Pitman Credit: Michael D. Pitman

“We just find it’s important to spread the word out in our communities and help people out,” Grote said. “We’re a hospital to support the community. We’re a community-based hospital, and that’s what we’re here to do and serve.”

Mayor Pat Moeller proclaimed Oct. 18, 2024, Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the city of Hamilton during the expo, and he highlighted breast cancer is second only to lung cancer in causes of cancer-related deaths among women. He thanked the medical personnel at Kettering Health Hamilton for their work.

“In the battle against breast cancer, there heroes, there are angels, and we have so many of them at Kettering Hamilton,” he said. “Everybody in that building are dedicated to the patients in that building battling cancer.”

Around 246,600 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States, and about 40,000 will die. While it’s more rare in men, around 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer with dozens dying each year.

“It’s not something we commonly see, but it’s something that men can develop,” said Dr. Nate Han, general surgeon at Kettering Health Hamilton. “There are certain genes out there that predispose people to certain types of cancer, including breast cancer. If you have a family history of breast cancer, especially if you’re a man, and you have a family member who’ve been known to have genetic defects that predispose you to cancer, it’s so important that you pay attention to it, too, and get your screening done and be aware of it.”

This is why medical professional and hospital networks are promoting screening, which is the top thing people can do to find it early.

“When people hear breast cancer, they think death sentence, and that’s not it any more,” he said. “Treatments have come along so far, and that’s what we’re here to promote.”

The awareness also reduces the embarrassment for people, Han said.

“It’s not something that’s embarrassing,” he said. “You shouldn’t be embarrassed about your health.”

