PHOTOS: Rosa Parks Elementary School expansion in Middletown

News
By Nick Graham
7 minutes ago

A new school year started Thursday for thousands of Middletown public school students while hundreds at Rosa Parks Elementary got their first look at a $10 million expansion of their school.

The project, which has been in the works for two years, adds state-of-the-art classrooms and other learning spaces to the elementary, including eye-popping wall paintings that left students and parents impressed.

