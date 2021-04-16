PHOTOS: Restored D-Day aircraft gives first rides during Butler County visit

“That’s All, Brother,” a C-47 piloted by Lt. Col. John Donalson, is visiting the Butler County Regional Airport through Sunday.
The plane was a lead aircraft for the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. It led some 800 C-47s that dropped more than 13,000 paratroopers into northeastern France.
Visitors can buy a ride on the plane, which lasts about 30 minutes, through the plane’s website. Tours are $10, and rides are $249.
It will be also visiting Grimes Field in Urbana on Monday and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force from Tuesday through Thursday.
