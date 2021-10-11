journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Operation Pumpkin held in Hamilton over the weekend

News
By Nick Graham
1 hour ago

Operation Pumpkin returned to Hamilton with a large crowd over the weekend.

Click through the photos above to view scenes from the major Butler County event.

In Other News
1
All five Middletown council candidates talk about improving their...
2
DORA district at the Banks good for some businesses, but not all
3
Butler County history: Revolutionary War veteran, family laid to rest...
4
Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters take their music ministry nationwide on...
5
Butler County officials start honing $108.4 million general fund budget
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top