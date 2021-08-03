PHOTOS: Butler County sidewalk art only displays when water is added

It’s a new kind of public art – and a first for Butler County – where the wetter it is, the better it is.
Sidewalk murals have been painted in various locations around the county, including West Chester and Liberty townships, Oxford Fairfield and Hamilton, and the art work is only visible when wet.
The new “Just Add Water” multi-location murals were drawn with hydrophobic paint, which is invisible when dry, said officials with the Butler County Visitors Bureau, which paid $4,000 for the eight murals around the area.
